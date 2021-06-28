Main Menu

Storage boom

Spring ready to expand to meet Brexit demand

| June 28, 2021

The Spring Distribution management team

A West Lothian firm expects to raise £250,000 in the final quarter of this year to meet post-Brexit demands for additional storage.

Spring Distribution said it may create a new fulfilment division as it believes the current high levels of demand for storage of raw materials and foodstuffs will continue.

It said it would most likely finance expansion from existing funds and potentially a bank loan.

Based in Bathgate, the family business currently operates from a 200,000 sq ft warehouse with a staff of 16.  

Turnover increased last year by 12% as a result of a record number of new customers which will see the creation of a further six jobs.

Managing director Lesley Ward said: “We had the storm of COVID-19 and Brexit at the same time, which meant increased demand in what were exceptionally challenging circumstances.

“Despite a record number of orders coming in, we had to operate with a reduced workforce to maintain social distancing.

“We have been inundated with new fulfilment enquiries as a result of Brexit and are looking to establish a new fulfilment division if we continue to experience this level of demand.”

 

