Scots’ bid for history nets record figures for STV

Euro 2020

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

John McGinn in action against Croatia (pic: SNS Group).

STV’s coverage of Scotland’s make-or-break match against Croatia in Euro 2020 helped STV Player achieve its biggest viewing day of all time, with almost three quarters of a million streams (743,000).

The match itself, which Steve Clarke’s side had to win reach the last 16 for the first time, drew 406,000 streams and became STV Player’s most-watched live event since its launch in 2009 – breaking the previous record set on Friday when Scotland’s clash with England at Wembley was streamed 380,000 times.

The Scots failed to progress to the knockout phase, going down 3-1 at Hampden Park.

On air, the match also attracted a huge average audience of 1.6 million, with a peak of 1.718 million*. Friday’s goalless draw with England secured STV its highest peak audience since records began (1.938m).

STV delivered its own coverage for both games, which were presented by STV Sport’s Raman Bhardwaj, Sheelagh McLaren and Stefani Dailly.

Richard Williams, managing director of digital at STV, said: “We’re thrilled to have broken two new records for STV Player, with Scotland v Croatia being the biggest-watched live event and yesterday being our biggest ever viewing day.”

* Source: BARB overnights / Adobe (BARB records go back to 2002)