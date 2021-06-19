Russell to lead SNP’s independence campaign

Political appointment

Michael Russell: director (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish constitution secretary Michael Russell is to take a key role in steering the SNP’s independence campaign.

Mr Russell, who stood down as an MSP ahead of the Holyrood elections last month, has been appointed political director at the SNP’s independence unit.

The unit was unveiled in January, with depute leader Keith Brown saying it would create policy papers and campaign materials to “fire up” the Yes movement.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said: “Delighted that the SNP’s national executive committee has approved my nomination of Mike Russell as political director of the HQ independence unit.

“He will oversee the development of the party’s independence campaign, as we look ahead to #indyref2 later in this Parliament.”

Mr Russell, who represented Argyll and Bute in the last parliament, has been president of the SNP since last November.

He tweeted: “Pleased to take on political direction of the independence work and grateful to Nicola Sturgeon and the NEC.

“Look forward to working with the vast range of enthusiastic talent, within and outwith the party, which is committed to a positive, inclusive – and successful – #indyref2 campaign.”