Ross self-isolates after contact tests Covid positive

Parliament informed

Douglas Ross: confined to hotel (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after coming into contact on Monday with someone who has now tested positive for Covid.

He was informed that a close contact had tested positive this morning (Wednesday) by text message at approximately 8.40am, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Parliament authorities were informed immediately and their guidance sought on how to proceed, during which time Mr Ross remained in his parliamentary office.

Parliament informed the Scottish Conservatives of options available to him, since he has not yet been contacted by Test and Protect.

Mr Ross has decided that the safest approach is to immediately self-isolate in the Edinburgh hotel where he has been staying. He will be getting a test as soon as possible. The hotel was informed that he would be arriving to self-isolate.

Five members of staff and four MSPs are also planning to take Covid tests as soon as possible, purely as a precaution. A further two MSPs from another party have also been informed that they may wish to take a test as a precaution.