Roslin Technologies names Ernst van Orsouw as CEO

Food technology

Roslin Technologies, the UK biotechnology and agribusiness innovator, has appointed Ernst van Orsouw as chief executive as it accelerates the commercialisation of technology solutions for the food, agriculture and veterinary sectors. Mr van Orsouw (pictured) joins from animal genetics pioneer Genus.

At Roslin Technologies, where he takes over from executive director and founder Glen Illing, he will drive the strategic agenda as the company moves from focusing on technological innovations to deploying those advances through sales and partnership agreements.

Mr van Orsouw has more than 15 years’ experience in agribusiness, initially at Boston Consulting Group.

He was also an executive committee member of the board of the Center for Food Integrity, a global not-for-profit organisation with a mission to build consumer trust in the world’s rapidly changing food systems.

Mr van Orsouw said: “The commercial potential of Roslin Technologies’ offerings can now be brought to market, from proprietary stem cell lines for cultivated meat and animal health, to genomic breeding programmes for insects and traditional livestock.”

Prof Andy Porter, chairman of Roslin Technologies, said: “As a global company, we undertook an extensive worldwide search for the right person to lead the next exciting stage of growth.

“Ernst, with his deep understanding of the sector and multiple connections around the world, is ideally placed to enable Roslin Technologies to reach its undoubted potential as a global influencer.”