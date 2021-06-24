Rory adds to strong field at The Renaissance Club

Scottish Open

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Rory McIlroy is Renaissance-bound (pic: SNS Group)

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The 32-year-old will be one of five players from the top ten of the official world golf ranking to tee it up in East Lothian from 8 – 11 July.

The Northern Irishman, who finished tied seventh at the recent US Open at Torrey Pines, will be making his seventh appearance at Scotland’s national open, which takes its usual slot in the calendar the week before The Open.

A star-studded line-up will include world No. 1 and US Open champion Jon Rahm, and the third, fourth and fifth ranked players, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Rahm, the current Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex leader, will go in search of a fifth Rolex Series title when he makes his Scottish Open debut alongside fellow-Major winner Morikawa and four-time PGA Tour winner Schauffele, while the 2017 US PGA Championship winner Thomas returns for a second appearance.

Leading the home charge will be Robert MacIntyre, the highest-ranked Scotsman in the world at 50.

A strong English contingent includes Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick along with defending champion Aaron Rai.

A strictly limited number of fans will be allowed in to watch each day’s play, with no tickets available on site on the day.

“All tickets for Scotland’s national open will be subject to Scottish government health guidelines,” said the European Tour.

Last year’s tournament was delayed until October with no fans attending.

Royal St George’s in Kent plays host to the 149th Open Championship next month, with up to 32,000 spectators allowed in per day.