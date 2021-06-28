Rodger returns to AREG to lead renewables push

Energy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Shell communications adviser David Rodger will lead Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) as chief executive as it looks to play a key role in developing a sustainable energy sector.

He returns to AREG where he spent four years as communications manager. He joined Vattenfall in 2009 and supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore wind farm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, of which AREG was a driving partner, before joining Shell in 2012.

He said: “I’m extremely proud to be returning to AREG as chief executive. Despite leaving more than a decade ago, I’ve continued to be heavily involved through advisory groups and supported the organisation at every opportunity.

“There has been enormous change in that time but we’re now entering another exciting phase for renewable energy in Scotland, and I can’t wait to be part of that with AREG as we grow the organisation to champion both the production and use of low carbon energy – right across industries, communities and homes.”

Jean Morrison, chairman of AREG, said Mr Rodger’s “knowledge, connections and passion for transformation will be fundamental in driving us forward.”