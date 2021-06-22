Main Menu

Forensic accounting

Quantuma hires Bell to lead Scotland expansion

| June 22, 2021

Business advisory firm Quantuma has expanded its forensic accounting and investigation team into Scotland with the appointment of David Bell as managing director.

Quantuma expanded into Scotland through its merger with insolvency and restructuring practice WRI Associates in March 2020.

Mr Bell, pictured, has over 15 years of forensic accounting experience, having acted in a variety of civil, criminal, and commercial disputes.

He is an experienced expert witness, a member of the Expert Witness Institute and an accredited financial expert in collaborative law for matrimonial valuations.

He was previously a director of EY’s forensic and integrity services practice. Prior to this, he headed up the forensic accounting department of a mid-tier accountancy firm.

Mr Bell said: “When the opportunity to expand Quantuma’s leading forensic accounting offering into Scotland came up, I couldn’t refuse.”

Ian Wright, managing director at Quantuma, said: “This appointment brings an exciting opportunity to expand the range of advisory services we can offer the market.”

