Quantum hires former government adviser

PR and public affairs agency Quantum Communications has expanded its team with the appointment of former Department for Education special adviser Innes Taylor as a senior account manager.

Ms Taylor was head of manifesto for the Scottish Conservatives in the run-up to the 2021 Scottish Parliament election and previously worked as head of policy in the Conservative Research Department in Westminster.

She joins the team led by founding directors Flavia Paterson, a former communications director with the Scotland Office, and Alan Roden, a former Scottish Daily Mail political editor and Scottish Labour director of communications.

Quantum Communications has built the team to five in two-and-a-half years since launch.

This month, the agency oversaw the launch of 1919 Magazine, a digital publication aimed justice and social affairs issues.

Flavia Paterson, director of Quantum Communications, said: “2021 has seen a sharp period of growth for Quantum as we continue to expand.

“We hope to continue our growth throughout 2021 as the eyes of the world turn to Scotland ahead of COP26.”