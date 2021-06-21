Positive Covid test rules Gilmour out of Croatia clash

Blow for Scotland

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Test: Billy Gilmour (pic: SNS Group).

Scotland’s preparations for tomorrow’s make-or-break Euro 2020 clash with Croatia have been thrown into turmoil after Billy Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus.

The midfielder was one of the stars of the show in the 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday which kept the Scots’ hopes alive of reaching the last 16 for the first time.

However, the 20-year-old will now miss tomorrow’s Group D meeting at Hampden Park after beginning a 10-day period of self-isolation.

There were unconfirmed reports that Scotland captain Andy Robertson has deleted an Instagram video of him playing table tennis with Gilmour and John McGinn in the team hotel.

News of Gilmour’s omission will come as a major blow to boss Steve Clarke. The Scottish FA said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Gilmour looked certain to play a key role against Croatia after impressing on his first start for the national team at Wembley.

Striker John Fleck tested positive before the tournament and missed the 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands, along with six close contacts.

Scotland must beat Croatia at Hampden to have a chance of progressing from Group D. Both sides have a point after two matches while England and the Czech Republic are on four points, the teams meeting at Wembley tomorrow evening.

See also

Bumper viewing night for ITV and STV as 20m tune in for England-Scotland clash