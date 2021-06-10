Pharma giants supply 500m Covid vaccine doses to poor

Global effort

The doses are provided at nil-profit

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech are providing the US government with 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine at a not-for-profit price to help end the pandemic.

The government will, in turn, donate the vaccine doses to low- and lower middle-income countries and organisations that support them.

The US is buying the vaccine doses to allocate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and economies and the 55 member states of the African Union.

These doses are part of Pfizer and BioNTech’s previously announced pledge to provide two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months.

Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive of Pfizer, said: “Our partnership with the US government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible.

“COVID-19 has impacted everyone, everywhere, and to win the battle against this pandemic, we must ensure expedited access to vaccines for all.

“I want to thank President Biden for his leadership in protecting the least advantaged of our global neighbours.

Joe Biden: tackling global pandemic

“Fair and equitable distribution has been our North Star since Day One and we are proud to do our part to help vaccinate the world, a massive but an achievable undertaking.

“As a vaccine developer, we felt the duty to develop a well-tolerated and highly effective vaccine and make it available to as many people worldwide as possible.

Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, added: “Today’s agreement underlines that the joint efforts of the private and the public sector are providing solutions to help end this pandemic.

“We are also committed to realising sustainable solutions by supporting the establishment of manufacturing networks on various continents.”

Deliveries of the 200 million doses will begin in August 2021 and continue through the remainder of the year. The 300 million doses for 2022 will be delivered between January and end of June 2022. The U.S. government also has the option for additional doses in 2022.

To date, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped 700 million doses to more than 100 countries or territories.