CMA secures leasehold agreement | Joules expands

7am: Leasehold agreement

Two property investors and developers have pledged to make their leasehold terms fairer, following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.

Aviva has committed to remove certain terms from its leasehold contracts which cause ground rents to double, and Persimmon is set to offer leasehold house owners the opportunity to buy the freehold of their home at a discounted price.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, commented: “This is a real win for thousands of leaseholders – for too long people have found themselves trapped in homes they can struggle to sell or been faced with unexpectedly high prices to buy their freehold. Now, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing things are set to change for the better.

“It’s good that Aviva and Persimmon have responded positively to this investigation, enabling these issues to be fixed for leaseholders. But our work isn’t done. We now expect other housing developers and investors to follow the lead of Aviva and Persimmon. If not, they can expect to face legal action.”

The agreement brings to an end Persimmon’s involvement in the on-going CMA leasehold investigation.

Persimmon stopped selling leasehold houses in 2017 (other than in exceptional cases) and also introduced a Right to Buy scheme enabling customers with leasehold houses to buy their freehold at a price below market value.

The informal voluntary undertakings agreed today largely extend existing schemes Persimmon has in place and have been made without any admission of wrongdoing or liability.

Persimmon has voluntarily agreed to the following:

An extension of its existing Right to Buy scheme to cap the purchase price of a freehold at £2,000. This extended scheme will apply to any house leases sold on or after 1 January 2000 and runs until 31 December 2026

Customers who have already acquired their freeholds from Persimmon under the existing Right to Buy scheme, and who still own the freehold, can apply to be reimbursed for the difference between the price paid and £2,000

An extension of its Reservation Period for home buyers from 35 days to 42 days.

7am: Berkeley on rise

Berkeley reported a rise in annual profits driven by sales of homes in London and the South East.

Pre-tax profit for the year to 30 April rose 2.9% to £518.1m as revenue rose 14.7% to £2.2bn.

The company maintained long-term guidance of a 15% cumulative pre-tax return on equity until April 2025 and said it expected profits in the next two years to be similar to 2021.

7am: Joules expands

Joules Group said store sales for the eight weeks since post-lockdown reopening are ahead of the comparable period two years ago.

The company said it has opened three new sites after seeing pent-up consumer demand.

In the financial year ended 30 May, revenue rose 4% to £199m mostly a result of the e-commerce business and the acquisition of Garden Trading in February 2021.

Profit before tax and exceptional items is anticipated to be £5.5-6.5m, slightly ahead of current market expectations of £5.2-5.3m.

7am: Phoenix share sale and board change

Swiss Re has sold of 66,199,917 shares in Phoenix, representing approximately 6.6% of Phoenix’s total issued share capital.

The sale, through an accelerated book build, is to a range of new and existing institutional investors.

As a result of Swiss Re’s holding falling below 10% of Phoenix’s total issued share capital, it is no longer be entitled to appoint a non-executive director to the Phoenix Board and Christopher Minter, will resign on 25 June.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to open lower as investors await more data from the UK and the US.

The prediction of a slow start followed a positive performance on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 0.2%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.79%.

Asia was more mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.02% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.45%.