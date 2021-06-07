Omega says Covid test talks taking longer than expected

Manufacturing delay

Omega is awaiting go-ahead on test manufacture

Omega, the medical diagnostics company, admitted this morning that the UK Government is taking longer than expected to decide which Covid test it wants the firm to manufacture.

The company said it remains in regular dialogue with the Department of Health and Social Care to provide manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 lateral flow antigen tests.

“Omega is still waiting for confirmation on which test it will be required to manufacture. Omega is not in control of this process and this is taking longer than originally expected but the company will provide a further update once a test is confirmed,” it said in a statement.

“The ability to supply tests that are produced within the UK remains a key priority for the DHSC and to that end the DHSC have facilitated initial commercial discussions between Omega and potential partner companies with lateral flow antigen tests to potentially provide UK manufacturing services.”

Colin King, CEO of Omega, commented: “Whilst confirmation from the DHSC of which test to produce has taken longer than we had expected, we are confident that we have the capacity to produce significant volumes of tests once we receive the requisite confirmation from DHSC. Obviously as soon as this is confirmed we will update shareholders.”