Ogilvie joins Aberdeen as first female director

Marketing role

Zoe Ogilvie: new director at Pittodrie

PR executive Zoe Ogilvie will become the first female to sit on the board Aberdeen Football Club.

Ms Ogilvie, who works for Big Partnership in the city, will join the 118-year Pittodrie club later this month as a non-executive director.

Her daughter Francesca plays for Aberdeen Women and is a Scotland Under-19 international.

Ms Ogilvie will provide support on marketing and communications strategy at the club and help improve fan engagement and community programmes.

She has spent 30 years in the business, including eight with Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

She also sits on the board of governors of the Robert Gordon University and the board of directors of Aberdeen Inspired.

Speaking about her appointment at Aberdeen FC, she said: “It’s a privilege to be making history as AFC’s first female director and an honour to serve a club which is a vital part of the region’s socio-economic fabric and is cherished by so many people.

“Having worked with the club on various projects for many years, I’ve gained invaluable experience of its operations and the dedicated people who work there.

“I’m thrilled to join the board but do not underestimate the challenges we face nor the responsibility that comes with the role.”

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “Zoe is incredibly well connected and brings significant credibility across both the public and private sectors.

“She has been instrumental in setting and delivering our communications strategy in the last 18 months and has played a pivotal role in successful Club and Trust campaigns.

“She is committed to helping drive and successfully deliver our fan and corporate engagement programmes, being a welcoming host on match days and an active ambassador for the club in the wider community.”