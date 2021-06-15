Offshore workers return to pre-pandemic level

Sign of stability

Oil workers at back at pre-pandemic levels

North Sea rigs are employing workers at levels not seen since the beginning of the national lockdown in March last year.

Figures released by industry body OGUK showed that the average daily numbers of staff offshore for the week ending 13 June was 11,238 – an increase of 55 on March 10 2020 and 4,037 more than at the height of the first lockdown in April last year.

A return to these levels of offshore workers brings stability and reassurance to an industry that has continued to safeguard the UK’s energy needs during the pandemic, said OGUK.

Health, safety and environment director Trevor Stapleton said: “It has been an incredibly difficult 18 months for our sector and we’re encouraged to see the number of workers returning to their critical offshore work, continue to rise to pre-pandemic levels.

“While we welcome this milestone, the safety of our workforce offshore remains our top priority.

“We encourage those returning to work offshore to maintain those barriers which have been put in place, to protect the safety of themselves and their colleagues.

“As well as this, we also encourage all members of the workforce to take the vaccine, when offered.

“We are set to announce our Workforce Covid Safety information campaign in the coming days – a collaborative project with Step Change in Safety to help reduce the transmission of Covid and other infectious diseases offshore.”