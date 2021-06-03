New homes scheme ‘to be green tech leader’

Emissions target

Salamander Place will set a new target

A new housing development plans to raise the bar on emissions by adopting the most advanced green technology.

Edinburgh-based Teague Homes is proposing 96 homes in the city’s Salamander Place, aiming to achieve a cut in emissions 43% below current regulations.

Heating and domestic hot water at the Ropeworks development will be provided by air source heat pumps, where heat is extracted directly from the outside air and transferred to water and air inside the building.

Various renewable technologies will also be integrated into the proposed development’s design. Roof mounted solar panels will generate electricity on site, which can feed the electrical demand of the heat pumps and/or electric charging points.

Battery storage can also be integrated into the system to store any excess power generated to ensure no wastage and maximise system efficiency.

Advanced building design, incorporating the latest insulation and superior air tightness, will also assist in achieving this target. Material selection a key consideration, with the use of cross laminated timber being a much low impact material with a much lower carbon footprint when compared with steel and concrete construction.

Electric charging points will be available and bike storage requirements have also been increased from previous proposals, adding in electric charging for bikes.

Daryl Teague from Teague Homes commented: “Through delivering a net zero carbon development using low and zero carbon technologies, this development, if approved, will not only assist in tackling climate change, but also minimise living costs.”