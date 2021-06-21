Murray returns to Shepherd and Wedderburn as partner

Law

Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed Euan Murray as a partner in its construction and infrastructure team. He brings 16 years experience advising on the procurement, construction and operation of energy and infrastructure projects across the UK.

Mr Murray (pictured), who was previously a director at Shepherd and Wedderburn, re-joined the firm on 14 June. He is dual qualified in Scotland and England and Wales and has advised a wide range of public and private sector clients on major construction and infrastructure projects throughout the UK.

He has particular expertise in the procurement, construction and operation of large-scale energy projects.

Mr Murray’s appointment further bolsters Shepherd and Wedderburn’s expanding construction and infrastructure team, following the recent appointments of two other additional partners and a consultant.

Andrew Blain, managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “His extensive experience supporting clients in the clean energy sector will be particularly sought after as we seek to stimulate a green recovery from the recession.”