Murray: Each match could be my last one

Scot's emotional win

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Win: Andy Murray (pic: SNS Group).

Andy Murray had to fight back the tears after winning his first singles match on grass for three years.

The Scot defeated Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 6-2 to progress to the second round at Queen’s, the victory almost reducing the two-time Wimbledon champion to tears.

“The body is old but I did quite well today in terms of my movement and stuff,” said the 34-year-old, who is hoping to remain injury-free to compete at the All-England Club later this month – the championship runs from Monday 28 June – Sunday 11 July.

“I’m always sort of telling myself – and maybe it’s not the best mindset – but each match could be my last one, you know, that I play now.

“I want to make the most of every match that I play and each tournament that I get the chance to compete in.

“It was my first match on grass in three years. I’ve only played three or four practice sets in the build-up so didn’t know how I was going to play or feel, so for a first match it was good.”

Last year’s grass season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the former world No. 1 played doubles the previous year while on the comeback from hip surgery.

“I love playing tennis,” he said, before his emotions got the better of him. “Sorry. Obviously competing is why you put in the hard work and in the last few years I haven’t been able to do that as much as I’d like so it’s great to be out here and competing again.

“I just wanted to go out there and enjoy it and just be myself. I did that. I enjoyed it.”

Murray now faces top seed Matteo Berrettini, the world No. 9, in the next round.