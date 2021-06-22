Murray-backed sportswear brand signs rugby deal

Kit contract

Andy Murray’s AMC brand is part of the portfolio

Premium sportswear brand Castore, part-owned by tennis ace Sir Andy Murray, has signed its first kit deal with a rugby club.

The company will supply Saracens who haver returned to top-flight rugby for the first time since the club was relegated in 2019 for breaches over player salary caps.

The five-year deal with Castore is the latest unveiled by the Liverpool-based retailer since it launched six years ago.

It has partnerships with Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers. and with a number of leading athletes, including England rugby player Owen Farrell and Masters-winning golfer Patrick Reed. It recently signed a lucrative partnership with McLaren Formula 1.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray said: “Castore are at the forefront of innovation with their sportswear and our values are very much aligned, so we are thrilled to be at the start of a ground-breaking partnership.”

Castore’s founders, brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, are also backed by New Look founder Tom Singh and former Net-a-Porter investor Arnaud Massenet.

Its biggest new investors are the billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the new owners of the Asda supermarket chain.

The premise behind Castore is to develop products using patented fabrics and advanced technical engineering for gym use, athletics, tennis and golf.

The brand primarily trades online but also has stores in London and Liverpool, and hopes to capitalise on the exercise boost seen during the pandemic and the demand for athleisure clothes.

Revenues are expected to hit £100 million this year and the company will turn a profit.

Castore owns Sir Andy’s AMC premium tennis clothing label which he will be wearing at Wimbledon this year.