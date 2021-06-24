Murray aiming for hat-trick of Olympic golds

Tokyo 2020

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Honour: Andy Murray (pic: SNS Group).

Andy Murray is aiming for his third Olympic gold medal after being named in Team GB’s tennis team for Tokyo 2020.

The 34-year-old will defend his singles title and also compete in the men’s doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. Brother Jamie, a specialist doubles player, is not in squad, while Queen’s finalist Cameron Norrie has also been omitted.

Murray, who struck gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, has taken a quota spot as the current Olympic champion, with his world ranking of 119 not high enough to qualify.

“The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it’s a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games,” he said.

“Leading Team GB out at the opening ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career.

“Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The former world No. 1 is the only tennis player to win singles gold at consecutive games.

Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission, said: “Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fourth Olympics.”

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will compete in the women’s singles and play together in the doubles.

Dan Evans also joins Murray in the men’s singles draw and will partner Neal Skupski in the doubles. The mixed doubles team will be announced at a later date.

The Tokyo Games were postponed last year because of the pandemic and go ahead in Japan’s capital from 23 July – 8 August.

Murray returned to the singles court for the first time since March at Queen’s last week, losing to eventual winner Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has been given a wild card to compete at this year’s championships, which get underway on Monday.