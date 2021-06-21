Murgitroyd adds Lecky and Archibald to top team

Intellectual property

Joanne Lecky and Helen Archibald

Murgitroyd IP, the international intellectual property protection business headquartered in Glasgow, has made two senior appointments to its leadership team.

Helen Archibald has been appointed chief operating officer and Joanne Lecky is confirmed as managing director of the company’s Trade Mark Group.

Ms Archibald joins from Thorntons Law, the legal services firm, where she had been chief operating officer since 2016. Prior to that she was assistant principal at Dundee & Angus College where she had responsibility for HR and organisational development strategy and operations.

Ms Lecky has been interim managing director, Trade Marks, prior to being confirmed in the role. She joined Murgitroyd in 2002 from a US technology company where she was an intellectual property advisor. She is a qualified trade mark attorney in both the UK and Ireland.

Both will report directly to Murgitroyd’s chief executive, Gordon Stark, who said: “Innovation has never been more important to companies and this demand is providing us with opportunities to support our clients as they look to use that innovation to create a competitive advantage.”