Latest hires and promotions in the legal sector

Clockwise from left: Lisa Kitson, Lizzy Enayati, Craig Jackson, and Steven McAllister

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has announced four director level roles.

Lisa Kitson in the corporate team, Lizzy Enayati (commercial property); and Steven McAllister (renewable energy) are all promoted.

The firm has also recruited Craig Jackson from McClure Solicitors as director of private client to head up a new service.

≥ Morton Fraser has promoted Matthew Barclay to partner within the agricultural and rural team after five years at the firm.

Gail Watt, Fiona Hogg and Jennifer Thomson have all moved into the role of legal director in, respectively, the agricultural and rural, real estate and litigation teams.

≥ Blackadders has added three lawyers to its commercial property team. It has appointed Andy Yule as a director in Edinburgh while in Glasgow, Richard Duffy takes up a senior solicitor role and Natalia Bell joins as a solicitor.

≥ Dickson Minto has appointed two partners and a finance director. They are Craig Roberts, Nicola Mitchell and Alex Smith.

Mr Roberts and Ms Mitchell are based in the firm’s Edinburgh office and support clients across the firm.

They both joined Dickson Minto as trainees. Ms Smith has joined from Forth Ports where she was group financial controller, risk and insurance manager.