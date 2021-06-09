More managerial recruits for Scotland 5G Centre

Communications

Ian Sharp and Esther Francisco

The Scotland 5G Centre has appointed Ian Sharp as head of business development to increase the its profile in Scotland, the wider UK and internationally.

He joins from the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service, Edinburgh Innovations, and will be responsible for developing new partnerships, key strategic alliances and sourcing opportunities in order to support advancement of 5G in Scotland.

Esther Francisco has been appointed marketing and communications manager. She has more than 12 years international marketing experience with companies such as s1homes and German Doner Kebab where she established the strategy for new markets in North America.

Among other recruits are Jackie Stevens as finance and business operations manager, who joins the team from Rathbone Training where she was programme manager for Central Scotland.

Siobhan Divers comes on board as marketing assistant from Scottish Chambers of Commerce.