More brands for St James; XPO warehouse; Aldi seeks sites

Property briefs

Finishing touches: St James opens next week (pic: Terry Murden)

St James Quarter, the 1.7 million sq ft retail, leisure and residential development in Edinburgh, has added to its fashion line-up as it prepares to welcome visitors to the opening of its first phase next week.

French premium brand Kooples, Italian casual wear outlet Aeronautica Militare and Scandinavian and British outlet Nordic Outdoor have taken 1400 sq ft, 1350 sq ft and 900 sq ft respectively and will be situated on level 3. Scottish watch maker Kartel has taken 760 sq ft, also on level 3.

St James is due to open on 24 June.

Warehousing for Motherwell

How it may look (artist’s impression)

XPO Logistics has unveiled a £40 million industrial development at a site in Motherwell that will deliver 300.000 sq ft of warehousing.

Bounded by Edinburgh Road and Legbrannock Road, it will be surrounded by landscaping with public access, and a neighbouring golf course.

The developer will submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

XPO occupies 10 sites, totalling 1.75 million square feet along the M8 motorway, employing more than 2,000 workers.

The sites include three in Motherwell – the latest proposal, together with Mossend 1 and Mossend 2.

Aldi on lookout for sites

Supermarket chain Aldi is on the lookout for 20 new store locations in Scotland.

The UK’s fifth largest chain has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening an average of one store a week.

The company has 96 stores in Scotland and more than 900 across the UK and is targeting freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

Target locations in Scotland:

Battlefield

Bishopbriggs

Cathcart

Clarkston

Darnley

Dingwall

Dumbarton

Dunblane

Edinburgh

Gourock

Helensburgh

Largs

Maryhill

Peebles

Port Dundas/Springburn

Shotts

South Ayr

Stepps/Moodiesburn

Stonehaven

Tannochside/Uddingston