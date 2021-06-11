Main Menu

Company finance

Moore joins SIS Ventures as investment manager

| June 11, 2021

Social Investment Scotland has hired an investment manager for its wholly-owned impact investment fund, SIS Ventures, supporting its continued growth amid increasing investor demand for mission-driven businesses. Siobhan Moore joins the impact investor from Finsbury Food Group.

She spent seven years within Johnston Carmichael’s corporate finance team, providing strategic advice and guidance to clients across a range of sectors and at every stage of the business life cycle.

Qualifying as a chartered accountant, she has a wealth of experience working with entrepreneurs and early-stage companies to support their growth.

As an investment manager, Ms Moore will support the management of SIS Ventures’ existing portfolio, while also playing a key role in future fundraising activities.

She will lead on follow-on and new investments, including all aspects of due diligence as well as contributing to pipeline development and the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ms Moore said: “Scotland has a growing reputation for developing successful purpose-led entrepreneurs and businesses, and I’m looking forward to helping to develop this community and supporting the growth of the mission driven enterprise space.

“I have first-hand experience of working with owner-managed organisations, providing guidance on investment readiness and growth strategies and I am keen to develop this experience with a clear focus on impact investment.”

Jill Arnold, head of SIS Ventures, said: “Siobhan is a welcome addition to our growing team and her corporate experience will stand her in good stead for dealing with the impactful and ambitious portfolio of companies we invest in.”

