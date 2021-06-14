Mone and Barrowman invest £18m in post-Covid offices

Property

First venture: Doug Barrowman and Michell Mone

Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman have taken the wraps off their £18 million workspace concept designed to meet demands for healthy offices.

Neospace, launching in Aberdeen, is their first collaboration as a married couple and will offer 78 tech-led private offices, 20 co-working flexi-pods and nine meeting rooms.

There will be “flexible membership” packages for the 55,000 sq ft of space instead of long-term fixed leases.

Baroness Mone described it as “a real labour of love born during lockdown”.

She added: “People are desperate to get back to work and to see people, but not necessarily in the traditional way – five days a week in a big office space.

“What we have tried to do with neospace is to create a community where ‘work life’ and ‘real life’ collide – ultimately, a multi-use environment where individuals and businesses can work, rest and play, all under one roof.

“Not everyone wants or even needs to spend great swathes of time commuting to an office every day; and not every large corporate wants to be saddled with a large office and a long lease. British business has moved on.

Mr Barrowman said: “Covid and home working changed the bricks-and-mortar proposition forever.

“For many business owners and entrepreneurs, nothing will ever be the same again when it comes to working life and the traditional office space.

“Our vision with neospace was to create a next-generation work space to support different working patterns, but – more importantly – to support a fulfilling work environment where health and well-being has equal standing.”