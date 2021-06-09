Menzies Distribution adds JBT to growing portfolio

Bathgate firm bought

Greg Michael: ‘gaining momentum’

Menzies Distribution has acquired West Lothian logistics and supply chain services business JBT Distribution.

JBT has annual sales of more than £23 million and Menzies’ said the deal will confirm its growing position in the sector by the addition of 200 vehicles and six operating sites.

Based in Bathgate, with other depots in Aberdeen, Inverness, East Kilbride, Lerwick and Kirkwall, JBT adds to Menzies’ blue-chip customer base and also provides further capability to add to its range of B2B retail logistics services.

JBT works across sectors such as retail, healthcare, packaging and parcel home delivery.

The deal follows the transformational acquisition in December of Bibby Distribution, followed in January by the appointment of former Asda CEO Andy Clarke as non-executive chairman. Last month, former Booker CEO Charles Wilson joined as a non-executive director and significant investor.

In September 2018, the private equity investor Endless acquired Menzies Distribution as part of the business’s separation from John Menzies.

The newly-independent company outlined at that time how it would develop through widening its service offering and geographical coverage.

Greg Michael, chief executive, said: “We are gaining momentum at pace as we execute our ambitious strategy for growth and are delighted to acquire JBT.

“For both our businesses’ customers, it will be very much business as usual and we look forward to supporting their growth in the coming years and working with Robert Gordon, Donald Carmichael and the rest of the team at JBT to help deliver this.”

Robert Gordon, director of JBT Distribution, added: “There will be exciting and new opportunities for the staff at JBT, whose dedicated input to the business has taken it to the position it is in today.”

Andrew Ross, partner at Endless, added: “This acquisition further accelerates the momentum in our strategy to transform and diversify the operations of this business.”