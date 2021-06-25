McKay says his intention is to ‘modernise’ Celtic

Parkhead vision

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Aim: Dom McKay with Ange Postecoglou (pic: SNS Group).

New Celtic chief executive Dom McKay says his intention is to “modernise” the club after taking over the Parkhead reins from Peter Lawwell.

McKay, the former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby, was speaking as he introduced new manager Ange Postecoglou to the media.

The Glasgow club ended a four-month search for Neil Lennon’s successor with the recent appointment of the Greek-Australian on a 12-month rolling contract and McKay said: “The priority for me just now is to settle Ange in and make sure we have a productive pre-season and then start to evolve and modernise the club.

“Ange is, of course, the manager of Celtic and will lead the football side. I, having taken up the position of chief executive, will look across the whole organisation at the football, the business and the engagement and we’ll make sure we have the right structure for the next decade, that’s really important.

‘With the experience we have with Ange, at the international level and club level at Japan and Australia, I’m going to tap into great expertise to make sure we have the right football environment. What’s really important to me is that we win and that we have success and sustained success.

“That means you have the right environment across those three areas I mentioned. I couldn’t be more pleased to have someone with the experience and depth of experience Ange has.

“There’s a lot to do and that’s the great challenge. In some respects, Ange and I are both outsiders so it gives us an opportunity to look around with fresh eyes with a fresh perspective at various parts of the club.

New boss Ange Postecoglou (pic: SNS Group).

“The club is in fantastic fundamental shape. We’ve had a disappointing season last year but our job is to bring back that success and have winning teams on the park.”

McKay indicated he believes that it won’t be long before fans are allowed back into watch games in Scotland.

He said: “We want to get spectators back inside the stadium and I’ve just come off a call with the Scottish government which gave me enormous confidence that we’re going to get some spectators in before too long.

“Our priority has to be to settle the team in, settle Ange in and then make sure we get people back into the building.

“That’s the focus for us and there are other things one can do to make sure the closeness between the club and supporters is a bit tighter but, ultimately, it comes down to having a successful team and having people back in the building and that’s a big focus for us.

“The announcement that came through from the First Minister about a week ago, in respect to social distancing being reduced on July 19th and again on August 9th, gives us renewed confidence that we can get large volumes of supporters back in to back the team at Celtic Park and other stadiums across Scotland.

“We’re very active with the government and council to make sure we have robust plans.”