Mahdy to lead Howden’s hydrogen business

Industry

Howden Group, a global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, is strengthening its commitment to the environmental hydrogen market with the appointment of Salah Mahdy as global director – hydrogen.

Based in the UK, Mr Mahdy (pictured) will lead Howden’s hydrogen business globally and develop the business through its hydrogen technology roadmap. This will support Howden to drive forward its vision of enabling customers’ vital processes to advance a more sustainable world.

Mr Mahdy has worked with organisations such as Honeywell-UOP, Wolrey, AspenTech and ITM Power, and has delivered high profile projects, including one of the world’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia projects in the Middle East.

Ross B. Shuster, chief executive at Howden, said: “Our technologies and services play a key role in advancing the environmental hydrogen eco-system and Salah will be working in partnership with our major customers in the environmental hydrogen segment to jointly advance the hydrogen economy and create a more sustainable world.”