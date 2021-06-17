Logan Energy in hydrogen tie-up with Element 2

Refuelling plan

Bill Ireland: collaboration

Hydrogen technologies company Logan Energy is the latest to agree a partnership with clean fuel specialist Element 2 which wants to install 2,000 re-fuelling stations across the UK.

The initial three-year partnership will see Logan Energy design, manufacture and maintain the stations.

The partnership will triple Logan Energy’s current headcount, creating up to 70 roles over the next two years with further positions to follow by 2025.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “This collaboration offers Logan Energy the opportunity to use its industry experience to deliver the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Tim Harper, CEO of Element 2, said: ”This collaborative partnership with Logan Energy is another step toward our goal of building the UK’s hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. We are a pure-play retailer of hydrogen, so harnessing Logan’s expertise and experience of refuelling systems supports our growth plan.”

Last month Element 2 announced a strategic partnership with H2 Green, a subsidiary of Getech Group. It also signed a memorandum of understanding with energy solutions company BayoTech which will invest significant capital to develop plants and create jobs.

“More partnerships and further collaborations will follow in the coming weeks and months; this is an incredibly exciting time for the growth of hydrogen in the UK,” said Mr Harper.

Logan Energy recently appointed three industry-leading experts to its board, including former CEO of SSE Ian Marchant as chairman.