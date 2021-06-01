Ketchup comes home as Kraft Heinz invests in UK

Brexit boost

By a Daily Business reporter |

Sauces to be made in UK once again (pic: Terry Murden)

Kraft Heinz is to spend £140m bringing sauce manufacturing back to Britain in what will be one of the biggest investments in UK manufacturing since Brexit.

The plan would see favourites such as ketchup, mayonnaise and salad cream made at its plant in north west England for the first time since 1999.

The company will also invest in equipment and technology at the factory near Wigan which is Europe’s largest food manufacturing site, making 1.3 billion cans of food a year.

Production in the UK controversially ended after 80 years when production moved to the Netherlands.

The firm said bringing back sauce-making later this year was “designed to meet the demand from a new generation of UK consumers.”

It represents the firm’s biggest expansion of a manufacturing site outside the US in more than 20 years and will create 50 full-time jobs.

UK Minister for Investment Lord Grimstone, former chairman of Standard Life, said in a statement, said: “The Kraft Heinz investment is a vote of confidence in the UK economy from a major US firm and a boost that will mean jobs and growth for the local economy.”