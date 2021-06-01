Kerr makes switch from Savills to Stanley Wright

Property

Independent estate management and rural property consultancy, Stanley Wright, has appointed Gordon Kerr as director. Mr Kerr (pictured), who joins from Savills, brings experience in rural and agricultural work, including tenancies, farm and estate management, development and agency, as well as energy, diversification and environmental management.

He has worked in rural property since 2004, beginning his career in Lancashire before returning to Scotland.

He is a chartered surveyor and a fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers and provides asset management and professional services to private clients across the South West, Borders and Ayrshire.

Founder, and co-director of Stanley Wright, Nick Wright, said: “Gordon is an exceptional chartered surveyor with wide-spread knowledge, who brings new skills to the business with experience of more corporate structure.

“His skills will be invaluable in the continued expansion of the business.”