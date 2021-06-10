Johnston Carmichael Wealth partners Square Mile

Advice offering

Johnston Carmichael Wealth has agreed a partnership with City-based investment research and consultancy firm Square Mile to provide additional insight on the funds market.

Craig Hendry, managing director of Johnston Carmichael Wealth and a chartered financial planner, said: “There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to financial planning, so we don’t expect it to be suitable for everyone.

“However, we’re confident its extensive fund research process offers a distinctive edge in portfolio construction, which will be highly attractive to our client base.”

Johnston Carmichael Wealth’s financial planners will remain responsible for all financial planning, working closely with clients to understand their objectives and develop a strategy that delivers their required financial outcomes.

Square Mile’s services will be offered on an individual basis according to circumstances, investment goals and attitude to risk.

Assets will remain on platforms recommended by Johnston Carmichael Wealth, however Square Mile will be empowered to make decisions about the investments in a client’s portfolio.

Richard Romer-Lee, Square Mile’s chief executive, said: “A primary focus of our business is to provide advisers with robust investment solutions to closely meet their clients’ needs, drawing on our in-depth, qualitative fund research. We are therefore very excited by this new partnership with Johnston Carmichael Wealth.”