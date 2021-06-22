Main Menu

Spending commitment

Johnson says pensions triple lock ‘will be retained’

By a Daily Business reporter | June 22, 2021
pension pot

Changes to pensions are being considered

Boris Johnson is committed to retaining the “triple lock” on pensions, despite reports that the government wants to scrap the commitment.

The promise to annually increase pensions by the highest of the consumer price index (CPI), wage growth, or 2.5%, will stay in place, according to Downing Street sources.

Average wages are said to be racing ahead in part because of anomalies created by the pandemic, with economists projected wage growth to rise to about 8% by July.

This would leave the Treasury looking for £4 billion in added annual costs of financing future pensions – hence calls to suspend the current formula or increase in tax on pensions.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to be divided on the sway forward.

One reported proposal under consideration is to cut the pensions lifetime allowance from £1,073,100 to around £800,000.

The government is committed to not increasing income tax.

News, Money, Savings, Pensions & Investments, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Adrian-Gillespie

Gillespie returns to Scottish Enterprise as CEO

Adrian Gillespie: new post Scottish Enterprise has appointed Strathclyde University’s chief commercial officer Adrian GillespieRead More

Sam Brennan

Fresh seeks £1m to expand valeting service

Sam Brennan: ‘exciting place’ A car valeting startup is hoping to raise £1 million toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.