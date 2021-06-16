Job vacancy: Senior account manager, Beeline PR

Media

4 days a week £30-33k (pro-rata) depending on experience

Do you want to be an integral part of a small but dynamic communications consultancy?

Edinburgh-based Beeline PR is 10 years old and run by award-winning consultants, Debbie and Jim Byers.

We work with some incredible corporate and consumer clients from the world’s largest law firm to world record-breaking adventurers.

We’re looking for an experienced and ambitious senior account manager with a versatile skillset to play a central role in our company.

The ideal candidate will be confident, resourceful and proactive in their approach to working with clients and managing projects across a mainly corporate client portfolio, but also contributing to consumer campaigns.

Strong understanding of the media and social media landscape, excellent media contacts, a track record of gaining coverage for clients and very high quality writing skills are a must.

Beeline PR’s growth is organic. We seldom competitively pitch for business; however our new colleague must be competent at building PR strategies and impactful campaigns for existing and new clients.

The founders of Beeline PR also operate the purpose-led motivational speaker agency, Speaker Buzz. We are on a mission to inspire change in society by addressing important topics from mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, social impact, leadership and the environment.

We believe the pandemic has allowed many of us to reconsider our work/life balance, so this role is 4 days per week to allow for that. There will be flexibility on it being part office-based (1 Lochrin Square, Fountainbridge) and part home-based until COVID restrictions ease.

Please submit your CV accompanied with a short video explaining more about you and why you would be a great addition to the Beeline PR team to Debbie Byers on debbie@beelinepr.com by Friday 25 June.

No recruitment agencies please