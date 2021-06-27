Jansch takes up role on board of GTS Solutions

Social enterprise move

By a Daily Business reporter |

Advice: Steven Jansch

GTS Solutions CIC (GTS), the Edinburgh-based social enterprise, has strengthened its board with the addition of lawyer Steven Jansch.

A founding partner of Gilson Gray, Mr Jansch heads up the Edinburgh legal firm’s insolvency department and joins GTS as a non-executive director.

As a commercial litigator and civil solicitor advocate, he has spent many years appearing before the Scottish courts and various tribunals and committees. He has also spent time working in the public sector.

He is accredited by the Society of Writers to HM Signet (the WS Society) in commercial litigation and also by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in insolvency law.

GTS chief executive Chris Thewlis said: “Steven is a great addition to the board at GTS offering further good governance and expertise as we work towards our growth strategies to increase income which maximises social value.”

Mr Jansch said: “Having a lawyer as a non-executive director is beneficial to GTS, to me personally, and to my firm, all at once.”

The expanded GTS board now comprises CEO Chris Thewlis, operations director Tracey Smith, Roger Horam, Brian Cameron and Stephen Paterson.

The firm’s clients include multiple local authorities, Historic Environment Scotland, Edinburgh Zoo, Multiplex Construction’s University of Glasgow regeneration project and the Department for Work and Pensions.