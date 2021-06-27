Main Menu

Social enterprise move

Jansch takes up role on board of GTS Solutions

By a Daily Business reporter | June 28, 2021

Advice: Steven Jansch

GTS Solutions CIC (GTS), the Edinburgh-based social enterprise, has strengthened its board with the addition of lawyer Steven Jansch.

A founding partner of Gilson Gray, Mr Jansch heads up the Edinburgh legal firm’s insolvency department and joins GTS as a non-executive director.

As a commercial litigator and civil solicitor advocate, he has spent many years appearing before the Scottish courts and various tribunals and committees. He has also spent time working in the public sector.

He is accredited by the Society of Writers to HM Signet (the WS Society) in commercial litigation and also by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in insolvency law.

GTS chief executive Chris Thewlis said: “Steven is a great addition to the board at GTS offering further good governance and expertise as we work towards our growth strategies to increase income which maximises social value.”

Mr Jansch said: “Having a lawyer as a non-executive director is beneficial to GTS, to me personally, and to my firm, all at once.”

The expanded GTS board now comprises CEO Chris Thewlis, operations director Tracey Smith, Roger Horam, Brian Cameron and Stephen Paterson.

The firm’s clients include multiple local authorities, Historic Environment Scotland, Edinburgh Zoo, Multiplex Construction’s University of Glasgow regeneration project and the Department for Work and Pensions.

, , , News, Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Marina-Bay-Sands-Singapore

UK kickstarts Europe’s first digital economy agreement

Singapore is a key digital market The UK is the first European country to beginRead More

Fans, Fanbase

Friends Reunited pioneers back Scots ticketing firm

Fanbase founders plan UK expansion Scottish mobile ticketing and fan engagement firm Fanbase has securedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.