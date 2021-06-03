IoD leaves Charlotte Square for new city hub

Head office move

Louise Macdonald: first female

The Institute of Directors Scotland has quit its prestigious Charlotte Square head office in Edinburgh and moved to smaller shared premises nearby.

A new hub has opened in the Royal College of Physicians building in Queen Street.

The IoD moved to become a near neighbour of the First Minister’s official residence – Bute House – just five years ago. It leased 2,951 sq ft at 10 Charlotte Square, describing it as “a modern headquarters for the organisation”.

Its new office is just 142 sq ft and follows a review of its needs after a year of upheaval.

New national director, Louise Macdonald, told Daily Business: “The pandemic has forced many organisations to review how they require their physical business premises to operate as we build forward, and the IoD is no exception.

“While Charlotte Square suited our needs pre-pandemic, the way in which we – and our members – work has changed and will continue to evolve as we all progress through recovery together.”

Ms Macdonald succeeded Malcolm Cannon who was in post for just 15 months following the departure of long-serving David Watt.

She added: “We are excited to re-establish our hub in the city centre as a place where our members and their guests can be made welcome so they can connect, meet and collaborate.”

Ms Macdonald is the first female national director of the organisation in Scotland and will focus on connecting members and leading the growth of the organisation.

The hub includes a members’ lounge alongside a “hot desk workroom”, which will allow members and guests to work in a socially distanced setting. A large meeting room is also available for hire.

Aidan O’Carroll, chairman, said: “It is an exciting week for us as we welcome Louise to the team and move into our new hub.

“It will provide members from Scotland and beyond with a space in the capital to work from, and we are already looking forward to recommencing our world-class professional development programme in person from August.

“As restrictions ease further, our hub, based in the historic setting of the Royal College, will become home for these sessions and the place for members to meet, network and collaborate.”