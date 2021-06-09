Innis & Gunn ‘ahead of budget’ after reopening

Q2 update

Dougal Sharp: ‘back with a bang’

Innis & Gunn is enjoying a strong Q2 with a 20-fold increase in new draught installs at target outlets across Scotland and nine new national listings with major Scottish retailers.

Since the re-opening of the Scottish on-trade the brewer is already tracking 42% ahead of budget.

The company has invested more than £100,000 across its Perth brewery and Brewery Taproom bars.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder, said: “We have continued to innovate and invest in the business over the last year and it is really paying off.

“The re-opening of the Scottish on-trade was eagerly awaited and we have undoubtedly come back with a bang.