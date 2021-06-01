IGS welcomes Willis as CFO to support expansion

AgriTech

IGS, the Edinburgh-headquartered agritech business, continues to build its executive talent as it welcomes Sarah Willis as chief financial officer. The appointment of Ms Willis’ (pictured) reflects the company’s need for transactional and commercial financial experience to support the company’s global growth plans in the vertical farming market.

Her role will be pivotal as the company looks to expand its operating base over the next 12 months.

Ms Willis joins IGS from Spirit Energy, where, as head of finance operations, she was responsible for the financial integrity of the company which generated over £1bn of revenues.

Prior to that, she was in senior management overseeing operational and financial performance at Centrica E&P in the UK and Europe. Ms Willis is a qualified chartered accountant, beginning her career with KPMG and latterly working at Deloitte in Aberdeen, before joining Wood.

She brings broad, multi-national M&A experience which will boost IGS’ ability to roll out across its global markets.