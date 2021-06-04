How to get the most from the virtual world

SBN events

By Scott Dalgleish |

For environmental, financial, and cultural reasons, the virtual conference is here to stay.

There are challenges, to be sure, such as getting a sense of the whole ‘room’ whilst sitting at the kitchen table or creating the anticipation of mingling in a new crowd.

The good news, though, is the world of connecting virtually works more effectively than most would have thought possible.

Starting at 4.30pm BST on 15 June, using the REMO platform, Kissing with Confidence CEO Russell Wardrop will take you on a short journey through how to get the most out of networking in the virtual world.

We will then take to the stage to hear from some exciting speakers who will share their experience, insights, and expertise on how you can scale your business by growing global networks.

Learn more about the event, see our speakers and RSVP on the link below:https://www.sbn.scot/virtual-networking