Hotel plan aims to revive Glasgow waterfront

£18m scheme

A gap site would be filled by the development

A prominent site fronting the Clyde in central Glasgow is poised to become the latest hotel development in the city.

Mosaic Architecture + Design, on behalf of HMH One Clyde, has submitted plans for an £18 million development at Oswald House and the adjacent vacant site on the Broomielaw.

Oswald Chambers and 9 Oswald Street are B Listed and close to the historic Clydeport building. The gap site would become part of the new development.

Neil Haining, director of Mosaic, said: “The height of the proposed design is five storeys, with upper floors articulated to form enlarged feature dormers referencing those of Oswald Chambers.

“This contemporary interpretation of the traditional roofscape creates interest at high level and preserves the views of domes to the adjacent Clydeport building.”

With the development and industrialisation of the Clyde, shipbuilding, docks and trading created a dense urban streetscape along the Broomielaw.

Glasgow’s post-industrial identity crisis severed this connection with the Clyde, and the waterfront was largely abandoned.

Grand buildings such as The Clydeport head office by JJ Burnet still stand, whereas the many warehouses, boarding houses and shops which supported the previously vibrant trade route have vanished.

Alec Knowles, director at HMH One Clyde, said: “Today, there are many vacant plots and brownfield sites along the Clyde. Such sites must be reclaimed as viable pieces of urban fabric to prevent unnecessary expansion and achieve Glasgow’s long-term aspirations for a high-quality built environment.

“Redevelopment of this prominent corner site will fill a long vacant brownfield gap and contribute to the revitalisation of the Clyde waterfront.

“Glasgow is anticipating a rise in demand for dedicated short stay accommodation with increased activity forecast in both the tourism/ leisure and business conferencing sectors, which this development will directly address.”