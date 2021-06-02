Horne promoted to CEO at accountancy firm Azets

Accountancy

Chris Horne: promoted

Azets, one of Europe’s largest regional accountancy and business advisor to SMEs, has appointed Scotland-based Chris Horne as CEO.

The role, effective from 1 June, includes overall responsibility for Azets and Blick Rothenberg, which have more than 160 offices across the UK and the Nordics.

The firm, which has c.120,000 clients, has also appointed Aase Aamdal Lundgaard and Ian Smart as non-executive directors, as it accelerates its growth plans for the year ahead.

Mr Horne became deputy CEO of Azets in February this year, working alongside former CEO Dawn Marriott, who will remain part of Azets as a board member.

He has more than 15 years’ experience in senior leadership roles within accountancy, previously being managing partner of Campbell Dallas.

Mr Horne said: “Since launching as Azets in September 2020, we’ve continued to grow and have ambitious plans for the years ahead. We have just recruited over 200 graduates into our UK business and hope to employ an additional 550 people across our business next year.”

Ms Marriott said: “Chris’s rise to CEO is testament to Azets’ commitment to people development and I wish him all the very best in his new role. I remain a committed and dedicated board member, supporting Chris and the business alongside new colleagues, group non-executive directors, Aase Aamdal Lundgaard and Ian Smart.”