Hollicom, Menzies Aviation, Frame, Cyan Forensics

| June 21, 2021
Bronwyn Torrie

Bronwyn Torrie has departed Scottish Financial Enterprise after nearly four years to become head of communications at Menzies Aviation.

Ms Torrie, pictured, will be leading internal and external communications at the Edinburgh-based international cargo handling company.

Former Sunday Mail editor Allan Rennie has left Glasgow PR company Hollicom and will be spending more time working on a role he has developed with the NHS over the last three years. He has no plans to return to PR.

Going in the other direction is Ken Symon who leaves insider magazine to become associate director at Hollicom.

Heather Dawn Peebles has left Clark Communications to join Frame.

James Matheson, latterly at Grayling, has become PR and Comms manager at Cyan Forensics.

