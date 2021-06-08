Henry Boot sells Edinburgh land; Craneware placing; Paragon uplift

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Henry Boot sells Edinburgh land

Henry Boot’s land promotion business, Hallam Land Management (HLM), has completed the sale of 116 plots in Burdiehouse, on the edge of Edinburgh, to national house builder Barratt Developments at a total price of £2.6m.

The site represents the third in a series of completions on the site, which in total has now sold 449 plots in three separate phases for a total price of £12.8m.

The 75-acre site was first contracted under option in 2006 and after a period of sustained promotion through the City of Edinburgh Local Plan review process, the land was partially granted Planning in Principle for approximately 100 houses in February 2012.

The site was subsequently purchased in Autumn 2012 whilst negotiations on a planning gain package were still ongoing. Additional community benefits included within the planning gain package are contributions towards new cycle path networks and a healthcare facility.

7am: Craneware placing

Healthcare billing company Craneware has raised £136.2 million in a placing of 6,192,652 shares announced after the market closed last night when it revealed the $400m acquisition of US firm Sentry Data Systems.

The issue price is 2,200 pence and represents a discount of approximately 10.2% to the closing mid-market price of 2,450 pence per share on 7 June, being the last practicable day prior to the announcement of the placing.

7am: Paragon sees sharp rise

Buy-to-let specialist lender Paragon Bank posted a 68.8% rise in interim profits to £96.4m and a £40m share buyback as the housing market remained robust.

The company declared a 7.2p-a-share dividend for the six months to 31 March. Net interest margin, the difference between savings and lending rates, rose 3 points to 2.32%.

Impairment charges fell to £6m compared to £30m in the same period in 2020 although the group maintained a cautious outlook as “uncertainties remain” about prospects for small businesses and retail customers once government Covid support schemes are unwound.

6am: Haulage firm deal

Haulage group EFS Global has acquired Scottish firm Courier Connections for an undisclosed sum.

EFS Global, based in Burnley, is one of the North West’s largest freight forwarding and haulage groups. It now has 17 depots and offices across the country and operates its own UK and European road freight fleet.

Courier Connections operates three Scottish depots, in Glasgow, Perth and Broxburn.

Global markets

London’s blue chip shares index was heading for a two-point decline at the open, according to spread-betters in the City, following a slow start to the week, gaining eight points in yesterday’s session to close at 7,077.22.

Wall Street had a mixed session overnight, with the Dow Jones falling 0.4%, the S&P 500 finishing just below flat and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.5%.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower as Japan’s economy shrank 3.9% in the first quarter, an improvement from the initial estimate of a 5.1% contraction.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.06%.

The Shanghai Composite in China fell 0.81% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.42%.