Henderson promoted to CFO at Tesco Bank

Banking

Tesco Bank has appointed Richard Henderson as chief financial officer.

Mr Henderson (pictured), a chartered accountant, joined Tesco Bank as audit director in June 2009 before holding the roles of finance director (banking) and financial & credit risk director.

He was appointed the bank’s chief risk officer in January 2017, when he also joined the board and executive committee.

Mr Henderson previously held various roles at RBS, Barclays and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He will replace Tesco Bank’s current CFO, Declan Hourican, who will leave the company at the end of this month.

Commenting on the appointment, Gerry Mallon, chief executive, said: “Richard is a highly valued member of our executive team, and I know he will bring enthusiasm and effective leadership to his new role.”