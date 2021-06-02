Grant hires wealth veteran for push in Asia

Property investment

Simon Lints: wealth manager

Sandstone, the private property investment and management company formed by former Daily Record executive Peter Grant, has strengthened its presence in Asia-Pacific with the appointment of Simon Lints as a strategic adviser based in Singapore.

Mr Lints, who recently became the Scottish Government Trade Envoy to Singapore, is a veteran of the wealth management industry in Asia.

He has held senior positions with JP Morgan, Saudi International Bank, Strathclyde Pharmaceuticals, UBS and Credit Suisse. Most recently he was CEO of Schroders Wealth Management business, based in Singapore, responsible for South East Asia.

Commenting on his new role with Sandstone, he said: “I’ve known Peter and his team for many years so delighted to take on this advisory role. Sandstone has been borne out of an established property and investment business in the UK and with a focus on the opportunities with the APAC market, it’s an exciting time to join.

“We are well geared to work with high net worth individuals and family offices in Asia.”

Grant Property was founded by Peter Grant in 1997 and has invested in more than 3,000 ‘traditional’ residential properties in prime university cities and towns across the UK. They have a net asset value of about £1 billion in property.

Sandstone was established last year to provide dedicated asset management services to charities, fund managers and family offices.

