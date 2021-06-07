Gecko turns to Cooper to lead next growth phase

EdTech

Scottish edTech company Gecko, which helps universities engage and recruit students, has appointed Jeremy Cooper, a former president at Hobsons, and senior executive at Blackboard and RM Education, as non-executive chairman.

Gecko had a record-breaking 2020 in spite of a challenging operating environment, winning 17 university and college clients in the UK and US. During Q1 of 2021, the company has signed a series of new clients including South Texas College in the US and Queens University Belfast in the UK.

Matthew Lanham, CEO and founder of the Edinburgh-based firm, said: “The next year will be about continual product improvements, and further expansion into North America. To get someone of Jeremy’s calibre on board to help guide our growth strategy is a major coup for Gecko, and we look forward to his support in the months and years ahead.”

Mr Cooper said: “Gecko is one of the most exciting and dynamic EdTech companies in the UK, with an international mindset evidenced by the progress made in the US to date. I look forward to working with Matt and the team, who have already developed best-of-class technology, and making sure the company realises its significant potential in the UK and North American markets.”

Gecko hired 6 people to its team in 2020, with headcount now standing at 40. The company raised its most recent investment round in 2019, a £2 million funding round led by Mercia Asset Management and Mr Lanham says he expects to embark on the next investment round later this year.

“As we continue to scale the business, we are actively speaking to the venture capital community about our next phase of growth,” he said.