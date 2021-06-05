G7 ministers agree 15% global tax deal

Optimism on talks

Rishi Sunak: ‘seismic reforms’ (pic: HM treasury)

Huge multi-nationals, such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, will be forced to pay taxes at a minimum rate of 15% following a historic agreement by G7 finance ministers.

The companies will pay levies on sales in the country in which they are earned, as well as where they have headquarters.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “These seismic tax reforms are something the UK has been pushing for and a huge prize for the British taxpayer – creating a fairer tax system fit for the 21st century.

“This is a truly historic agreement and I’m proud the G7 has shown collective leadership at this crucial time in our global economic recovery.”

Germany’s Olaf Scholz said the agreement will “change the world” as a means to raise extra revenue post-Covid after a drop in tax receipts and massive hikes in borrowing.

The move will stop companies who book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax and narrow their advantage over domestic players.

In a statement the G7 said: “We will provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies.”

Only large companies with profit margins of at least 10% will be affected. A total of 20% of any profit above the 10% margin will be reallocated.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

The UK had the G7’s lowest corporate tax rate at 19 per cent, while Ireland, which has long gained an advantage from its 12.5% corporation tax rate, is being urged to come on board.

US President Joe Biden has been pushing for a global rate of 15% “at least”.

Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, said the agreement would build unstoppable momentum to implement lasting tax reforms.

Following the G7 meetings in London, negotiations to reform the global tax system will take place at a wider G20 meeting in Venice next month.

It would then progress to negotiations at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris between 135 countries with the aim of a deal being agreed in October.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “It’s encouraging to see these first moves towards a global pact on tax avoidance.

“But this government has spent the last few weeks actively watering down what was initially intended to be an ambitious 21% rate of global minimum corporate tax.

“That would have brought £131 million extra a week to Britain for our NHS and other public services, while also stopping our high streets being aggressively undercut.

“This government must now show leadership, push for a 21% rate in negotiations, and use the money to fund our schools and our NHS.”