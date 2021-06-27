Friends Reunited pioneers back Scots ticketing firm

Seed funding

Fanbase founders plan UK expansion

Scottish mobile ticketing and fan engagement firm Fanbase has secured £500,000 in seed funding from a number of high-profile backers, including two social network pioneers.

Steve Pankhurst co-founded Friends Reunited in 2000 to help connect old school friends.

Since the business was sold to ITV for an initial £120 million in 2005 he has invested in early stage companies.

He and a former Friends Reunited colleague Tim Ward have now backed Fanbase which was set up by brothers Alasdair and Michael Crawley in 2019.

They will use the new finance to expand across the UK and into the lucrative US sports market.

They aim to diversify from football to cover a range of sports, including rugby, netball and cricket.

A third investor is Bob Skinstad, who played rugby union for South Africa.