Fresh seeks £1m to expand valeting service

Funding round

Sam Brennan: ‘exciting place’

A car valeting startup is hoping to raise £1 million to help with expansion across the UK.

Edinburgh-based Fresh Mobile Car Valeting is aiming to capture a slice of a £1.2 billion UK market.

CEO Sam Brennan, who has also announced a new app, said he hopes to add other services like tyre and oil changing, and scratch removal to the overall Fresh offering.

Fresh now has 28 operators and 21,000 customers across the UK, adding new locations in Liverpool, Warrington, Bolton, Wigan, Stockport, Swansea and Kent during 2021.

Having strengthened coverage in the Central Belt of Scotland and the North of England over the last eighteen months, Fresh plans to increasingly target the Midlands and South of England in 2022.

Mr Brennan said: “We’re in the process of adding online payment and a subscription service, just two of a number of features we’ll be adding in the months ahead.”

Brennan sees opportunities around building partnerships with a series of car and car care-related industry partners and the company is in active discussions with a number of groups which Fresh’s CEO believes will be transformational to the company’s growth.

Fresh is backed and advised by a number of leading tech entrepreneurs and figures from Scotland’s business scene including Ambergreen founder Tino Nombro, NatWest Group’s director of public policy Michael Crow, Alex Watts, founder of Lettingweb.com and Kingsford Estates, and Paywizard Group founder Jonathan Guthrie.

Crow, Watts and Guthrie sit as non-executive directors on Fresh’s board while Nombro, who sold digital marketing firm Ambergreen to Canada’s DAC Group in 2016, was appointed as Fresh’s chairman last year.

Commenting on its next external investment round, a pre-series A round, to support its next phase of growth, Mr Brennan said: “We are in an exciting place at the moment, doubling revenue on the platform at the beginning of the year, bringing three new people into the team and launching some significant tech updates.

“Bookings are now completely automated across all our UK locations, and we’re achieving high customer satisfaction levels. We feel like we’ve proved the business model and now it’s time to go for some external investment and take things to the next level.”

Tino Nombro, Chairman, Fresh Mobile Car Valeting, said: “Sam and the team have made incredible progress over the last year, with a product that stands up to anything else currently available in the UK market. Accordingly, we are seeing a lot of investor interest in the Fresh proposition.”